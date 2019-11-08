Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.07% of Toro worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Toro by 1,032.4% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 341,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,865,000 after buying an additional 311,601 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Toro by 6,531.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 309,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 304,443 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toro during the second quarter valued at $17,909,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 82.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after buying an additional 259,955 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Toro in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other Toro news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $5,775,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,952.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley A. Hamilton sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,420 shares of company stock valued at $6,825,905 over the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TTC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,498. Toro Co has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.42. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Toro had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $838.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Toro Co will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

