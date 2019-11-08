Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.46

Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 106462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garrett Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Garrett Motion from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Garrett Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

The company has a market cap of $781.28 million and a PE ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Garrett Motion by 1.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 564,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at $38,091,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Garrett Motion by 6.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at $1,002,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the second quarter valued at $6,349,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

