Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price target on Glaukos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered Glaukos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.88.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos stock opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -159.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.49. Glaukos has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $84.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average of $68.92.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $58.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $256,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,512 shares of company stock valued at $990,672. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 9.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 31,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 73.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.