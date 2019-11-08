Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €65.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) received a €65.00 ($75.58) price target from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €73.61 ($85.59).

BMW stock opened at €74.45 ($86.57) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €66.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.06. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 52 week high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion and a PE ratio of 10.17.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

