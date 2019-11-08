Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €54.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Pareto Securities set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €59.41 ($69.08).

ETR:BOSS opened at €40.00 ($46.51) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €42.37 and a 200-day moving average of €52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 52 week high of €67.30 ($78.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

