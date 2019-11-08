Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FJTSY. Nomura upgraded shares of Fujitsu from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fujitsu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fujitsu from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

FJTSY stock opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.06. Fujitsu has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Fujitsu will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

