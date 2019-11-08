Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stake Lifted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Motco boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $223.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.57. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $234.06.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $221.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

