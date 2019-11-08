GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.32. GoPro also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.74-0.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded GoPro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GoPro from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.45. 6,984,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,486,225. GoPro has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The firm has a market cap of $687.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.67, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

