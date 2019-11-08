Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 17,142 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,317 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 17,142 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,913,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,017,220 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,103,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,252,000 after acquiring an additional 724,307 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 6,573,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,852,000 after acquiring an additional 684,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,135,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,543,000 after acquiring an additional 645,308 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NG shares. B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In related news, VP David A. Ottewell sold 14,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $99,543.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 592,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,199,158.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Ottewell sold 17,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $125,776.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 600,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,892.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,880.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $6.42 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $7.95.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

