Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 3,236 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 31.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,828,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after buying an additional 1,158,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,445.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 861,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,629,000 after buying an additional 805,420 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $41,052,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,644,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,237,000 after buying an additional 574,300 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $12,882,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $65.94 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $71.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average is $63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $904,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 8,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $500,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

