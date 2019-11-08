Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:GWB opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $121.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,832. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Edward Henning bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $57,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 44,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 564,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,159,000 after acquiring an additional 129,280 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

See Also: Resistance Level

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.