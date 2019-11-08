Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Trading 11.6% Higher After Earnings Beat

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) traded up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $15.02 and last traded at $14.65, 1,672,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 131% from the average session volume of 723,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $632.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In other news, Director S Eugene Edwards bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,183. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 51,942 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $436,832.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,983,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,497,130.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,376,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,737,000 after acquiring an additional 70,115 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Green Plains by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 985,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 158.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 961,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 589,043 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in Green Plains by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 928,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after acquiring an additional 463,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,458,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $498.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57.

About Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

