Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $110.71

Gresham Technologies PLC (LON:GHT)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.71 and traded as high as $110.90. Gresham Technologies shares last traded at $110.90, with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $72.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 110.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.85.

About Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT)

Gresham Technologies plc, a software and services company, provides real-time transaction control and enterprise data integrity solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Clareti Solutions and Other Solutions segments. The company offers Clareti Transaction Control, an enterprise data control solution for data validation and real-time transaction matching and reconciliation.

