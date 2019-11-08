Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GWRE opened at $114.29 on Friday. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52 week low of $73.82 and a 52 week high of $116.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.03.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $207.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $299,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $335,909.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $445,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,792.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,709 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,252 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

