Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gulfport Energy in a report released on Monday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

GPOR stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $578.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Gulfport Energy has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. FMR LLC raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,541 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 126,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 119.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 76.0% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Gulfport Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 389,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 33,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Quentin R. Hicks acquired 15,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Wood acquired 40,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,295.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

