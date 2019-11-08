GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($3.44) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Brill now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.44) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.28). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.96 EPS.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.96. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $72.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2096.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GWPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.83.

Shares of GWPH stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $110.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,203. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 1,837.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 670,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,589,000 after purchasing an additional 635,895 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,346,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 82.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,778,000 after purchasing an additional 338,075 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,687,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 47.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 466,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,345,000 after purchasing an additional 149,163 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $52,133.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,796.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $70,728.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,740 shares in the company, valued at $961,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

