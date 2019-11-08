Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.18

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:HFD opened at GBX 166.10 ($2.17) on Friday. Halfords Group has a twelve month low of GBX 155.40 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 327.20 ($4.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 166.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.33. The firm has a market cap of $303.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HFD. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halfords Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 212.50 ($2.78).

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.