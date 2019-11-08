Hammerson’s (HMSO) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hammerson to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hammerson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 324.67 ($4.24).

LON:HMSO opened at GBX 282.80 ($3.70) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 202.90 ($2.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 448.50 ($5.86). The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -3.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 291.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 276.06.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

