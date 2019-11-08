Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HNR1. Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a €123.10 ($143.14) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €128.54 ($149.46).

FRA HNR1 opened at €165.30 ($192.21) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €156.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €144.71. Hannover Re has a 52-week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 52-week high of €116.37 ($135.31).

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

