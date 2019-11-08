Hansteen (LON:HSTN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $106.00

Shares of Hansteen Holdings plc (LON:HSTN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 103.80 ($1.36), with a volume of 457390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.80 ($1.36).

Several analysts have recently commented on HSTN shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Hansteen in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.17. The stock has a market cap of $437.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Hansteen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.54%.

Hansteen Holdings PLC is a company which was incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales on 27 October 2005. The Company is required to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 1st Floor, Pegasus House, 37-43 Sackville Street, London W1S 3DL.

