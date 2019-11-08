Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a services and engineered products company. The principal lines of business are: mill services that are provided to steel and non-ferrous metal producers; gas control and containment products; scaffolding services; railway maintenance of way services and equipment; and several other lines of business including, process equipment, industrial grating and bridge decking, industrial pipe fittings, slag abrasives and roofing granules. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Harsco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Harsco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Harsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

HSC stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. Harsco has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 2.25.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Harsco had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $423.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Harsco’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $418,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,365,803.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Francis Minan acquired 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $25,042.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,350 shares of company stock valued at $481,273 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harsco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,995,000 after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Harsco by 1,476.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,781,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,885 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Harsco by 2,289.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,166 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Harsco by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,187,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,036,000 after acquiring an additional 64,756 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harsco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

