Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) to announce sales of $146.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.50 million and the lowest is $143.20 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Haymaker Acquisition will report full-year sales of $570.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $567.70 million to $573.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $667.18 million, with estimates ranging from $665.90 million to $668.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Haymaker Acquisition.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $140.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.10 million.

OSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura upped their target price on Haymaker Acquisition from $15.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haymaker Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.13% of Haymaker Acquisition worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSE:OSW opened at $15.55 on Friday. Haymaker Acquisition has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96.

