Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.58 Million

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) to announce sales of $146.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.50 million and the lowest is $143.20 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Haymaker Acquisition will report full-year sales of $570.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $567.70 million to $573.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $667.18 million, with estimates ranging from $665.90 million to $668.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Haymaker Acquisition.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $140.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.10 million.

OSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nomura upped their target price on Haymaker Acquisition from $15.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haymaker Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.13% of Haymaker Acquisition worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSE:OSW opened at $15.55 on Friday. Haymaker Acquisition has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96.

About Haymaker Acquisition

There is no company description available for OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haymaker Acquisition (OSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW)

Receive News & Ratings for Haymaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haymaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.