HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) SVP Sells $102,365.83 in Stock

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 749 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $102,365.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,750.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HCA opened at $136.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.23. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.90.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.07.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

