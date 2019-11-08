Head to Head Contrast: Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) and Customers Bancorp (NASDAQ:CUBI)

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) and Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Flushing Financial and Customers Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flushing Financial 1 0 2 0 2.33 Customers Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Flushing Financial presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.73%. Customers Bancorp has a consensus target price of $30.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.80%. Given Customers Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Flushing Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Flushing Financial and Customers Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial 14.58% 9.10% 0.74% Customers Bancorp 13.45% 9.72% 0.70%

Dividends

Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Customers Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Flushing Financial pays out 43.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.7% of Flushing Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Flushing Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flushing Financial and Customers Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial $267.33 million 2.28 $55.09 million $1.94 11.13 Customers Bancorp $476.95 million 1.65 $71.69 million $2.43 10.39

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Flushing Financial. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flushing Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Flushing Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit, as well as the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities. In addition, it offers banking services to public municipalities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 19 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau County, New York, as well as an Internet branch. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial lending services; small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate loans; commercial loans to mortgage companies; equipment financing services; and home equity and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 13 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington D.C.; and Chicago, Illinois. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

