Head to Head Contrast: QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) versus ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QuickLogic and ON Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic $12.63 million 2.77 -$13.78 million ($0.15) -2.00 ON Semiconductor $5.88 billion 1.51 $627.40 million $1.96 10.99

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

QuickLogic has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ON Semiconductor has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares QuickLogic and ON Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic -120.05% -77.17% -38.81% ON Semiconductor 5.71% 21.95% 8.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for QuickLogic and ON Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic 0 1 2 0 2.67 ON Semiconductor 0 2 11 1 2.93

QuickLogic presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. ON Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $25.79, indicating a potential upside of 19.74%. Given QuickLogic’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than ON Semiconductor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of QuickLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of QuickLogic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats QuickLogic on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, and QuickPCI. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. The company develops its solutions by incorporating various silicon platforms, such as EOS S3, EOS3 LV, EOS S3AI, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, as well as packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, SensiML analytics, and architecture consulting. In addition, it licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference. The Analog Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, and logic application specific integrated circuits and standard products, as well as power solutions for various end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. It also provides trusted foundry and design for government customers; and manufacturing services, as well as integrated passive devices product technology. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors and charge-coupled device image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

