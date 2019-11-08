Head to Head Survey: Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) and Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.7% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 38.0% of Gritstone Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and Sangamo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gritstone Oncology $1.19 million 237.79 -$64.78 million ($7.26) -1.09 Sangamo Therapeutics $84.45 million 12.79 -$68.33 million ($0.70) -13.34

Gritstone Oncology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sangamo Therapeutics. Sangamo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gritstone Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gritstone Oncology and Sangamo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gritstone Oncology 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sangamo Therapeutics 0 3 1 0 2.25

Gritstone Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 168.65%. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.89%. Given Gritstone Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Gritstone Oncology is more favorable than Sangamo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Gritstone Oncology and Sangamo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gritstone Oncology -2,038.71% -83.79% -42.53% Sangamo Therapeutics -136.73% -27.32% -17.23%

Risk and Volatility

Gritstone Oncology has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology beats Sangamo Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc., an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation. Its therapeutic products which are in Phase I/II clinical trial include SB-525 for the treatment of hemophilia A; SB-FIX for the treatment of hemophilia B; ST-400 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; and SB-318 for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I and SB-913 for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which are lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs). The company also develops ST-920, a gene therapy for fabry disease. It has collaboration and license agreements with Kite Pharma, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Bioverativ Inc., and Shire International GmbH, as well as license partnerships with Dow AgroSciences LLC, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Genentech, Inc., Open Monoclonal Technology, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

