Helen Gordon Buys 116 Shares of Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) Stock

Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) insider Helen Gordon acquired 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £299.28 ($391.06).

LON GRI opened at GBX 258.40 ($3.38) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 254.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 246.92. The company has a current ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.56. Grainger PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 204 ($2.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 274 ($3.58). The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRI. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 284 ($3.71).

Grainger Company Profile

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

