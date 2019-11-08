Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HTZ. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Hertz Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price target on Hertz Global and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price target on Hertz Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Hertz Global stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. Hertz Global has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.12 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Hertz Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hertz Global will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 47.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hertz Global during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.