Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,180 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 367.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 231.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.16. 751,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,250,482. The company has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $17.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $347,973.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,457 shares in the company, valued at $347,973.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 49,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $753,955.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,602 shares in the company, valued at $449,654.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 519,526 shares of company stock valued at $8,284,389 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HPE. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $14.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

