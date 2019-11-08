Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

NYSE HXL opened at $76.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.83.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.88 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.30%.

In other news, insider Brett Raymond Schneider sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $360,471.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,503.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 37,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $3,137,176.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,103,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,623 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,665. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,337,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,737,000 after purchasing an additional 107,771 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,340,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,250,000 after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,072,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $170,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hexcel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,928,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,958,000 after purchasing an additional 57,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,604,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,746,000 after purchasing an additional 31,982 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

