HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.07, approximately 3,730,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 3,709,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

HEXO has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on HEXO in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on HEXO from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded HEXO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in HEXO in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HEXO in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in HEXO in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

