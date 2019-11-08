HiCoin Market Cap Reaches $803,242.00 (XHI)

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 8th. During the last seven days, HiCoin has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. HiCoin has a market capitalization of $803,242.00 and $99.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HiCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 51.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000081 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About HiCoin

HiCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com.

Buying and Selling HiCoin

HiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

