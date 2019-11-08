Highbank Resources (CVE:HBK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Highbank Resources (CVE:HBK) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.17.

About Highbank Resources (CVE:HBK)

Highbank Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company primarily mines for sand and gravel resources. It holds 100% working ownership interest in the Swamp Point Gravel deposit located in Portland Canal, British Columbia.

