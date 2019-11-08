Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 365.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lorber David A acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth $129,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,953.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 48.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.99. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 13.12%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HGV shares. Nomura lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research set a $43.00 price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Barbara L. Hollkamp sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $67,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,917.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

