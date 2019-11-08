HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for HMS in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley expects that the business services provider will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HMS’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HMSY. Zacks Investment Research raised HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 price target on HMS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on HMS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.76.

NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. HMS has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. HMS had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other HMS news, Director Richard H. Stowe sold 2,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $103,531.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,389.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Scott Sherman sold 35,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $1,393,841.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,456.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,656 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,626. 2.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in HMS by 162.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMS during the second quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HMS by 456.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of HMS during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HMS during the third quarter worth $125,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

