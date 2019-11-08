HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Victor H. Indiek Sells 3,272 Shares of Stock

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $102,348.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:HMST traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,017. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41. HomeStreet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The stock has a market cap of $762.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $71.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 170.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 92.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

HMST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded HomeStreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

