Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Brian K. Beeler Sells 12,475 Shares

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 12,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $374,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Horizon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.84. 11,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,082. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Horizon Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen set a $35.00 price target on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 233,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 27,395 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $4,673,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 145.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after acquiring an additional 318,316 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 8,571.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

