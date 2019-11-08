HSBC Analysts Give Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) a €18.20 Price Target

HSBC set a €18.20 ($21.16) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on F. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.37 ($16.71).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 12 month high of €9.08 ($10.56).

