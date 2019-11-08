HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HYPERA S A/S stock opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. HYPERA S A/S has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Get HYPERA S A/S alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

About HYPERA S A/S

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. The company offers prescription medications under the Farmasa, Neo Química, and Luper brands; and over-the-counter medications comprising laxative, antacid, antispasmodic, topical antiseptic, topical, nasal decongestant, and other drugs under Gelol, Anapyon, Biotônico Fontoura, Epocler, Merthiolate, Tamarine, and Rinosoro brands.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HYPERA S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HYPERA S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.