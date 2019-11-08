I/O Coin Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0615 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $168.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00782475 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000678 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000088 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin's total supply is 17,783,905 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

I/O Coin Coin Trading

I/O Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

