ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. ICF International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $373.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. ICF International updated its FY19 guidance to $4.10-4.25 EPS.

NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.37. The stock had a trading volume of 275,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,664. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. ICF International has a one year low of $60.22 and a one year high of $92.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60.

ICFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of ICF International to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ICF International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

About ICF International

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

