Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.43-0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.37 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICHR. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ichor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of ICHR stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $31.25. The stock had a trading volume of 10,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,281. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.82. Ichor has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $32.55.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 million. Ichor had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $355,534.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,090.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

