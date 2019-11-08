IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 13,378 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 680.6% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 461.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,720. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 829,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,450,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $161,580,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,115,000 shares of company stock worth $167,637,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRE. ValuEngine downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.