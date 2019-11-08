IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 6,801 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $2,259,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 44.4% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.8% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 22,671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.97.

Shares of PXD traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.61. 160,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,268. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $114.79 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.56 and a 200-day moving average of $138.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $788,626.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,439.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

