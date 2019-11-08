IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 17,960 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,960 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 38,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 119,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 20,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $781,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 25,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $986,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,242.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,400 shares of company stock worth $5,308,565 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $42.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

