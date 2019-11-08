IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 5,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $188,102.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,797. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,031 shares of company stock worth $6,250,224 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. 24,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,299,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $37.91.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Edward Jones cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

