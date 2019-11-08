IMI (LON:IMI) PT Raised to GBX 1,250 at Goldman Sachs Group

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,061 ($13.86) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

IMI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised IMI to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut IMI to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on IMI in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 875 ($11.43) price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,076.15 ($14.06).

LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,107.50 ($14.47) on Friday. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 867.50 ($11.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,080.50 ($14.12). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 984.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 990.56.

About IMI

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

