ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.45

Shares of ImmuPharma PLC (LON:IMM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.45 and traded as low as $8.01. ImmuPharma shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 303,055 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.74.

ImmuPharma Company Profile (LON:IMM)

ImmuPharma plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates based on peptide therapeutics to treat serious medical conditions. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

