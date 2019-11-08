Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,900 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperial Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,527.73 ($33.03).

LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,766.40 ($23.08) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,853.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,047.76. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of GBX 1,670 ($21.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,789 ($36.44). The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.51.

In other news, insider Oliver Tant acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,776 ($23.21) per share, with a total value of £22,200 ($29,008.23). Also, insider Mark Williamson acquired 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,121 ($27.71) per share, for a total transaction of £31,581.69 ($41,267.07).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

