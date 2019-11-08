Imperial Capital Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) – Investment analysts at Imperial Capital lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Outfront Media in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.24. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Outfront Media’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.48.

OUT stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.97 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Outfront Media by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,713,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,212,000 after buying an additional 465,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,632,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,483,000 after acquiring an additional 136,520 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,744,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,561,000 after acquiring an additional 102,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 23.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,869,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.